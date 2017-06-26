Miller Ferry, Rescue Salvage rescue people from capsized boat

The Miller Ferry assisted in an impromptu rescue mission of a flooding boat on Saturday.

A 25' Rinker boat was hit by rough seas north of Sandusky around 2 p.m.

The boat was carrying seven people and taking on water about a mile off of Gem Beach on Catawba Island.

The Miller Ferry passenger boat was on its way to Put-In-Bay when they spotted the boat in distress.

Those on the ferry jumped to action when the boat capsized. Jeremy Bullins posted video of the rescue on Facebook.

Paige Elizabeth got another angle of the rescue on Facebook.

Being the larger craft in the water, the captain of the Miller Ferry said the ferry's job is to block the wind in rescue situations such as this.

Blocking the wind allowed for a relatively calm area where rescue boats could pick up the seven passengers aboard the Rinker.

Jake Dunfee from Rescue Salvage in Port Clinton is manning the red and black boat you can see in the video.

Dunfee rescued five people from Lake Erie and took them to Catawba Island. They were then taken by ambulance to Magruder Hospital.

Another boat rescued the other two passengers.

The Rinker is owned by a man from Cleveland whose insurance company hired Rescue Salvage to retrieve the boat once the lake calms down.

