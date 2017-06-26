Miller Ferry, Coast Guard rescue people from capsized boat

The Coast Guard received some help in their rescue mission of a flooding boat.

The Coast Guard Sector Detroit command center got a call of a pontoon boat that was hit by rough seas north of Sandusky around 2 p.m.

The boat was carrying 12 people and taking on water about a mile off of Gem Beach on Catawba Island.

The Miller Ferry passenger boat was on its way to Put-In-Bay when they spotted the boat in distress.

Those on the ferry jumped to action when the boat capsized. Jeremy Bullins posted video of the rescue on Facebook.

Paige Elizabeth got another angle of the rescue on Facebook.

Three people in the water were rescued by a Customs and Border Patrol boat crew while the remaining nine passengers were escorted by the Coast Guard to Gem Beach Marina in West Harbor.

No one was injured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.