Woman charged with setting house on fire, bringing child to crime

A woman accused of setting a house on fire is in court on Monday.

Rosemarie Shular used an oil-covered rag to set a vacant house on fire.

Shular told police that she was mad at her boyfriend who used to live in the house and the fire was payback.

Police said Shular also brought her 8-year-old nephew with her to the scene of the crime.

Shular is being charged with arson and child endangering.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.