Two men found guilty of 7-11 murder

Two men accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of a south Toledo 7-11 have been found guilty of murder.

Alexander Williams and Devonte Nicholson were charged with the murder of 24-year-old George Smith.

Smith was shot and killed outside the 7-11 in front of six children and another adult.

Williams and Nicholson were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The two were also found guilty for firearm specification and were sentenced to an additional three years on top of their murder sentence.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.