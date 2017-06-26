Woman in court for stabbing grandmother in head - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman in court for stabbing grandmother in head

A woman accused of stabbing her grandmother is in court Monday. 

Christina Dunbar allegedly stabbed her grandmother in the head with a steak knife over the weekend. 

Police say Dunbar planned the attack on her grandmother.

The grandmother's condition is unknown at this time.

