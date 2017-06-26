Man accused in murder of 21-year-old due in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused in murder of 21-year-old due in court

A Toledo man accused of murder is in court Monday. 

Travon Smith is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb earlier this month.

The homicide kicked off a chain of crime on the same avenue the murder occurred, including shots fired at a home and a car fire. 

Toledo police said they believe all those events could be connected. 

Smith is in the Lucas County Jail on a more than $500,000 dollar bond.

