Man accused in murder of 21-year-old due in court

A Toledo man accused of murder is in court Monday.

Travon Smith is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb earlier this month.

The homicide kicked off a chain of crime on the same avenue the murder occurred, including shots fired at a home and a car fire.

Toledo police said they believe all those events could be connected.

Smith is in the Lucas County Jail on a more than $500,000 dollar bond.

