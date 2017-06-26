Naked, bloody man in custody after hammer assault

Monday brings even cooler temperatures as highs touch only into the upper 60s.More >>
Classic summer heat doesn't return until Thursday, along with a humid feeling and chance for thunderstorms.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.
A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.
