Naked, bloody man in custody after hammer assault

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say they have taken a man into custody after he was reported naked and bloody at an Ohio wastewater treatment facility.

The employees at the facility in Jefferson Township were evacuated, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's office says the man is the suspect in an earlier assault with a hammer Sunday evening. The victim has been hospitalized, and their condition is unknown.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

Police say the assault is still under investigation.

