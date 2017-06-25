SR 295 bridge over Maumee River closing Monday for most of summer

Monday is the day many area commuters have been dreading.

That’s because the State Route 295 bridge over the Maumee River between Lucas County and the Village of Grand Rapids will be closing down for the better part of the summer.

REMINDER: the SR 295 bridge, between S River Rd and Front St, is closed for bridge rehabilitation. Detour: SR 65; SR 64; US 24. pic.twitter.com/v5QtN7cXLD — ODOT Toledo (@ODOT_Toledo) June 24, 2017

ODOT is closing the bridge for 50 days to resurface it.

The detour from Grand Rapids to the Lucas County side of the river takes you from State Route 65 to State Route 64.

On the north side of the river the detour is U.S. 24 to State Route 64.

They are hoping to have the work completed in August so it doesn’t affect kids heading back to school.

