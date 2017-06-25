Attorney General Mike DeWine announces run for governor

Attorney General Mike DeWine made it official on Sunday. He is running for governor of Ohio.

The Republican made the announcement at his annual ice cream social that he holds on the lawn of his Cedarville home.

The announcement was not unexpected, which DeWine acknowledged in a press release.

DeWine listed education, filling jobs with skilled employees and the opioid epidemic as things he would like to focus on as governor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.