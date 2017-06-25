Nearly 5,000 celebrate last day of Ramadan at SeaGate Convention Centre

Ramadan is a holy month celebrated by the Muslim community. During this month they fast everyday from sunrise to sunset, pray, and focus on those less fortunate.

Sunday morning nearly 5,000 came and celebrated the last day of Ramadan at the SeaGate Convention Centre downtown.

"You start thinking about what God has given you, what you have in your life. This is the time you realize you have to be grateful and thankful for the almighty and all he has given you, what he has given you," said S. Maseeh Rehman the organizer of the Eid Al- Fitr event.

During the event, everyone involved had an hour long prayer service, followed by celebration with food, kids activities, and entertainment.

"The coolest part is that we can celebrate with just eating a meal, and I think that's such a humbling thing and it makes being Muslim so much easier," said Sulaiman Mustapha, a 20-year-old Mulism who participated in the event.

With the recent attacks on the Muslim community Mustapha is grateful for those living in Toledo who allow them to celebrate one of the most important days of the year.

"This really, truly is a passionate city. This is a city that we proudly call home. We get love here, we have been accepted here as part of the community, as a family," said Maseeh.