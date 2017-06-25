Long lives and love: 99-year-olds celebrate 80th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Two people who are 99 years old are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Donald and Vivian Hart met in the 1930s. He remembers Vivian and some other women needed help with directions. He decided to walk with them to their destination, and a relationship was sparked.

Donald served in World War II and worked for more than 20 years at American Seating. Vivian is a chalk artist who loves to read.

Donald tells WOOD-TV (http://bit.ly/2s8zmqJ ) that their love grew in good times and tough times. He says, "When you get together again, it was better yet than ever."

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

