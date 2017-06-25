U.S. Highway 20A shut down due to car crash

U.S. Highway 20A (Airport Highway) near Wauseon, Ohio is shut down in both directions due to a car crash.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was in involved with injuries reported.

The highway is just west of State Route 108.

There is no confirmation on when the highway will be reopened.

