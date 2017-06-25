U.S. Highway 20A reopened after car crashed into tree - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

U.S. Highway 20A reopened after car crashed into tree

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) -

U.S. Highway 20A (Airport Highway) near Wauseon, Ohio has reopened after being shut down in both directions due to a car collision with a tree.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, only one car was in involved with injuries reported.

The highway is just west of State Route 108. 

