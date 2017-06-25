Two Toledo pools delay opening - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two Toledo pools delay opening

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
The Willys Complex and Jamie Farr  Pools will not be opening just yet for the season.

The city said the delay is due to mechanical issues.

Last year the same two pools did not open until later in the summer.

There is no confirmation on when they’ll be open.

