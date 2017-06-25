Copy-Yummy Spoonfuls recalled nationwide for bone

(RNN) - Packages of Yummy Spoonfuls, toddler food, that may contain bone are being recalled from retail stores nationwide.
Overhill Farms of Vernon, CA, is recalling nearly 55,000 pounds of chicken bites products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday in a news release.
Consumers complained about finding bone in the recalled products, which are sold under the Yummy Spoonfuls brand at Target.
The recalled products:
The recalled products have the numbers “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
No confirmed reports of injuries have resulted from people eating the products, the news release said.
Consumers are advised to throw away the products or to get refunds from where they bought them.
Yummy Spoonfuls customer support can be phoned at (844) 986-6984.
