Three-car crash sends one to hospital

Three-car crash sends one to hospital

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person was sent to a local hospital after a three-car crash Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers  were called to the scene on  Airport Highway and Byrne Road around 12:21 a.m

Two wreckers were also called at the incident. 

