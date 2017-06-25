One woman sent to hospital after two car crash

One woman was sent to a hospital Saturday night after a two car crash in Biglick Township.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said Ifran Ahmed, 46, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on US 224 as he began passing cars that were slowing down due to a jeep that was preparing to turn left on TR 254.

The jeep was driven by Nicole Decker, 35, of Arcadia, Ohio. As Decker began to turn left, Ahmed struck Decker’s jeep on her side of the car.

Decker was sent to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Her injuries are unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

