Driver slams into officer's cruiser, sends officer to hospital

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police have one person in custody after a car slammed into an officer’s cruiser just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The car crash happened at Warrington Road and north Detroit Avenue.

The officer was sent to a local hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

There is no confirmation on whether the person in custody is at fault.

