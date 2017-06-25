Driver slams into officer's cruiser, sends officer to hospital

Police have one person in custody after a car slammed into an officer’s cruiser just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The car crash happened at Warrington Road and north Detroit Avenue.

The officer was sent to a local hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

There is no confirmation on whether the person in custody is at fault.

