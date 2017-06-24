Fremont native still racing (and winning) after 30 years

Growing up just two blocks away from Fremont Speedway, Paul Weaver was exposed to racing at a young age.

“I used to sneak over here at a young age and I was just hooked right off the bat,” Weaver said.

Now he’s been racing nearly 30 years and is currently the track’s points leader in the sprints.

“I turned 50 last November, and I thought I’m on my downside, but actually this year proves it, you can run it no matter what age,” said Paul.

While Weaver enjoys success, he says he’s just enjoying his time with opponents who’ve become like family over the years.

“There are a lot of guys I’ve been racing against since my very first year,” Weaver said. “Some new guys, which are at this point, are a lot younger than me, the new guys, but they treat you with a lot of respect which is a good thing.”

