House catches fire in south Toledo on Saturday evening

Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Toledo on Saturday evening.

The fire happened on Harding near Hawley just before 8 p.m.

According to fire officials on the scene, two people were in the house when the fire broke out.

One of them was taken to the hospital, the other refused treatment.

According to officials, flames broke out in the front of the house.

Smoke could be seen throughout the area from as far away as the zoo.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

