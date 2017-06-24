'Save Amtrak' the message of ralliers after Trump proposes budget cuts

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The fire happened at the intersection of Hawley and Harding just before 8 p.m.More >>
One person had to be taken to the the hospital after the central Toledo shooting on the morning of June 15.More >>
There were rallies across the nation to save trains on Saturday, including one at Toledo’s Amtrak station.
Passengers are worried about proposed federal budget cuts to Amtrak service by the Trump Administration.More >>
