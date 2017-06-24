Copy-3 people killed in accident while headed to Cedar Point

HELENA, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park.
The patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 6. Those killed were the driver, 21-year-old Matthew Bramel and two passengers, 19-year-old Shelby Johnson and 25-year-old Cody Nelson. All were from Louisville, Kentucky. A third passenger, 21-year-old Alexis Martin, of New Albany, Indiana, was taken to a hospital with injuries.
The patrol says Bramel drove into the semitrailer while trying to pass vehicles on a county road in Madison Township. The 39-year-old driver of the semitrailer wasn't injured.
The patrol says speed is believed to be the main cause of the accident.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
