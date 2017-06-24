OVI checkpoint planned in Findlay on Saturday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Findlay Police Department will be holding an OVI checkpoint on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The checkpoint will take place on Main Street in Findlay from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

OSHP says the checkpoint is being held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat alcohol-related crashes.

As always, law enforcement encourages people who plan on consuming alcohol to make alternate travel arrangements or bring along a designated driver.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.