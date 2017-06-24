Ohio EPA sues for cleanup costs for tainted water supply

ENON, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Environmental Protection agency has sued the estate of a manufacturing plant's property owner to recoup costs for overseeing the cleanup of a central Ohio village's water supply when it was contaminated more than 20 years ago.

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2tGzIa2 ) the EPA is seeking $600,000 from the estate of James Miller, who bought the Enon property in 2012 and died last year. The purchase agreement had an addendum that included the EPA's cleanup orders from 1994. Enon is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus in Clark County.

The estate's administrator referred the newspaper to an attorney who didn't return messages seeking comment.

The EPA instructed the company to remove 150 tons of soil and install a system to clean groundwater.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

