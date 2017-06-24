Toledoans ate burgers guilt-free at the 2nd Annual Burger Bash and Dash

There are many people who wish they could eat a burger and not feel guilty about it. Well many did that at the 2nd Annual Burger Bash & Dash along Adams Street in Uptown.

Saturday morning around 9 a.m. the Burger Dash ran along the streets of The Old West End.

Along with the 5k, there was live music, a beer garden, kids activities, burgers and more.

All proceeds from the event will support Family Service of Northwest Ohio.

"Family Service is a nonprofit organization, so we really appreciate and rely on gr ants, sponsorships, and assistance we can receive by people in the community, we focus on providing mental health services to people in need and the social needs

of individuals as well,” Shay Bankston, the director at Family Service said.

Family Service is passionate about helping the community and individuals.

"If you or someone you know is in need of any type of assistance again emotionally, socially please reach out to us. We have a team of very experienced and caring practitioners who do their very best to bend over backwards to meet people backwards and have a high level of quality services to the people we serve," said Bankston

The event goes ends Saturday night.

