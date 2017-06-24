The Maumee Senior Center to host 39th annual Maumee Rec 5k Race and Walk

Walkers, runners and volunteers alike can start getting ready for an annual community event.

The Maumee Senior Center, an activity-based facility that serves those 60 years and older, will host the 39th annual Maumee Rec 5k Race and Walk on Saturday, July 8.

“This is a great opportunity for the Maumee Senior Center to do something fun for the community and at the same time the proceeds benefit our seniors,” said Malinda Ruble, executive director of the Maumee Senior Center.

Participants will begin and end the race at Maumee High School.

The first 200 finishers will receive a free movie pass to the Maumee Indoor Theater. Awards will also be given to overall master male and female as well as overall male and female.

Anyone interested can register the day of the race for $15. Registrations made by June 30 will only be $13.

“It’s one of the least expensive ways to help seniors, get exercise and have fun, all at the same time,” said Ruble.

Registration for the race can be found here.

Those interested in volunteering can call the Maumee Senior Center at 419-893-1994 by July 5.

