Ex-doctor charged in pill mill scheme dies after being shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio doctor awaiting sentencing on charges related to operating an opioid "pill mill" has died after being fatally shot during an apparent home invasion.

Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Lake died Friday night at a hospital after being shot Thursday morning in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has said Lake's son called 911 and reported hearing gunshots after someone tried to break into the home. Major Steve Tucker said the family had recently received a written threat.

Lake pleaded guilty to federal charges in January for evading $3.5 million in taxes and for prescribing oxycodone, hydrocodone and Xanax to hundreds of patients daily at a Columbus medical clinic.

He resigned as an Ohio University trustee on Jan. 21.

