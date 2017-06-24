Police find man suffering from gunshot wound on east side, later dies

One man is dead after being shot on Toledo's east side Friday night.

Toledo Police were responding to shots fired around 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. when they found Timothy Traynum, 21, suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was found in an empty lot on Rogers and Earl Street.

Traynum was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

Several officers were at the scene searching for evidence. The incident has been ruled as a homicide and is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111

