Two taken to hospital after crash closes State Rt. 2

Traffic was closed down for about an hour on State Route 2 in Ottawa County on Friday evening after a bad crash.

Two people had to be rushed to the hospital after the crash, which happened just before 6 p.m.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene, a vehicle was trying to pass a truck that was turning left off of Route 2 when the crash happened.

One person had to be flown to a hospital in Toledo.

Another victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

