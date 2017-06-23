This year's Crosby Festival of the Arts bigger and better than ever

Art lovers check out the pieces on display at Crosby Festival (Source: WTOL)

A Toledo summertime tradition continues this weekend.

The 52nd annual Crosby Festival of the Arts runs through Sunday at the Toledo Botanical Garden.

There are over 200 artists here from across the country this year, the most ever.

The festival is heralded as Ohio’s largest outdoor juried art festival.

“Each applicant has to apply in the fall because the deadline is in January. All positions are reviewed and juried. Not everybody gets in,” said Karen Ranney Wolkins of the Gardens.

Danielle Herrera was one of the lucky artists who did.

The Toledo artist turns junk into pictures.

No paint here.

Ms. Herrera mounts old clothing, candy wrappers, dryer lint, newspapers and dog hair on her canvas.

She first did this with her late father’s Army uniform.

“So I thought instead of keeping it in the closet I wanted to do something where I could keep it up on the wall. I took it, cut it up and made a portrait of him out of it.”

Prices range from affordable to extravagant.

You’ll find familiar artists from years past and new ones too.

“The art is fantastic and it’s something that brings local people to see things from all over the country and they’re all quality merchandise,” said art patron Gail Zeislot.

Admission to the festival is $8,00 and children under 12 are free.

Shuttle parking is available at the Meijer store on Central Avenue.

