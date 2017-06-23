Norwalk hosting NHRA this weekend including thrilling Top Fuel dragsters

The NHRA is coming to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk this weekend for the Summit Nationals.

Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro stock, and pro stock motorcycles, all running tonight through Sunday.

In all of motorsports, what makes a driver want to get in a car that goes zero to a hundred in less than a second and speeds up to 330-miles an hour?

Clay Millican grew up as a fan of Big Daddy Don Garlits, so instead of dreaming of driving oval tracks he was pulled toward the fast straightaway of Top Fuel dragsters.

The noise, the ground shaking and the green light. And let’s not forget the acceleration!

There’s nothing like it in all of sports.

"The first time you do it is, without a doubt, scares you to death. Zero to 100 in less than a second, you go over 330. It takes time to get used to the acceleration. The majority of the setup is by the crew, they make it happen. When the driver comes in is if the car is off traction race day and you'll see us out there pulling off throttle, sending tires smoking. It's a lot of fun as long as the win light goes off on your lane. It separates the riders from the drivers,” said Millican.

Millican won his first NHRA race last weekend in Tennessee and hopes to keep the streak going at Norwalk this weekend.

