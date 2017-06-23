Driverless shuttles on their way to U of M campus

We’ve heard of driverless cars before, but what about a driverless shuttle service?

This fall, the University of Michigan will be the first school in the country to have an autonomous shuttle service for students and professors.

It’s called the Arma; a one of a kind, fully-electric, 15-passenger vehicle created by the French firm Navya, and it won’t be long before it takes its first ride in Ann Arbor.

But why did Mcity, the autonomous vehicle research park in Ann Arbor, decide to launch it in Michigan?

"We have a variety of weather conditions, we have snow for example, so this provides a really unique test environment," said Carrie Morton, Deputy Director of Mcity.

While most students seemed excited about this advanced piece of technology, others had some concerns.

"If they can work out the kinks of having to map such a complicated terrain, especially one with as many one-ways as Ann Arbor has and throngs of pedestrians, it could be a good move," said recent graduate Lindsey Burnside.

Luckily perhaps, the Arma won’t have to cover too much ground in the beginning.

For now, it’s designed strictly to transport people from the Lurie Engineering Center to the North Campus Research Center.

"What we’re trying to do here is really walk before we run and this smaller route gives us a great opportunity to learn about the challenges and opportunities that this particular mode of transportation can present," said Morton.

To get to their destination, riders simply select their destination on a touch screen and they’re off.

While this technology may not grow on everyone, there’s no better place to test it than on a college campus.

"I think college is a place where people barely fear anything. So they’ll probably think "oh my God this is so cool" and they would definitely try it," said Yilin Han, a Chemistry student at U of M.

The Arma is a cost-free service for riders and will only run during business hours to start.

