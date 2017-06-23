Greg Dempsey taking on role of AD at CCHS, will remain as head football coach

After just three years, Central Catholic High School has a new athletic director and it’s a familiar name at the school and in area athletics.

Greg Dempsey, the current football coach and assistant principal at the school will be taking on the role of AD starting on July 1.

Dan Gill, the previous AD, resigned his position for an opportunity out of state.

Gill was responsible for hiring six CCHS graduates as head coaches at the school. He also, saw the school host a national broadcast of a football game on ESPN.

For the past year, Dempsey has also been the interim president at Central Catholic.

