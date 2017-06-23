Strong storm knocks over dozens of trees at Perrysburg Township golf course

Many local golf courses are lined with big trees, but they can't win against mother nature.

At TangleWood in Wood County, the damage is leading to hours of cleanup. At least 35 trees were knocked down in Thursday afternoon’s strong storm.

Workers have some extra motivation on the cleanup, because a big charity event tees off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Everywhere you look at TangleWood, trees are down, and the chainsaws were fired up.

Golf club owner Tom Blanchard was using a chainsaw to clear trees, and club members and volunteers were raking or collecting branches.

Thursday's storm hit with little warning while golfers were still on the course.

Nobody was hurt, but a couple of greens were damaged by falling trees.

Some high schoolers trying to fulfill community service were expected to arrive on Friday, so they have enough help. That’s a good thing, because Saturday is the charity outing for Greater Toledo Challenger Little League Baseball for physically and mentally challenged children.

“They've got about 19 teams, so we're looking forward to the players and the kids," said Blanchard. "And they get a big thrill out of coming out and watching, and mostly it's the parents that play and supporters who play. But there will be a lot of kids here. It's a lot of fun.

He said they will have enough of the cleanup completed before the golfers tee off.

Blanchard expected people to be at the course cleaning up until it got dark Friday night, making sure every hole is ready for golfers.

