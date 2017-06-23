Toledo kicks off pool season with FREE admission

A thousand lucky kids will get to dive into a Toledo pool for FREE this weekend.

The Glass City's pool season officially starts Saturday at noon. And just in time for the big day, an organization, "Swimming Made FREE - It's all about ME," provided funds for the first thousand kids.

The organization says pools are a great way to "allow our young people to enjoy their summer with some healthy fun and exercise!"

The first 500 kids at Wilson Junior Pool and the first 500 at Roosevelt Road will get in free.

Regular pool admission is only $1, so the fun doesn't have to stop after the free day! There is no charge for children younger than 2, and the splash pad is always free.

Toledo's pool season runs from from June 24 until Aug. 5. All are open from noon until 6 p.m.

Willys Pool 1375 Hillcrest Tuesday to Sunday

Roosevelt Pool 910 Dorr St. Tuesday to Sunday

Navarre Pool 1001 White (Junior Pool for 12 and under) Monday to Saturday

Pickford Pool 3000 Medford (Junior Pool for 12 and under) Monday to Saturday

Wilson Pool 3253 Otto (Junior Pool for 12 and under) Monday to Saturday

Jamie Farr Pool 2000 Summit Monday to Saturday

Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park 645 Vance St. Monday to Saturday



Donations continue to be accepted at the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union at 1441 Door Street. People can also donate online or with checks payable to “Swimming Made FREE” - sent c/o GLG Construction, PO Box 140635, Toledo, Ohio 43614.

