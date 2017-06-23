Hayes disappointed in draft outcome but excited to start playing summer-league ball

The NBA Draft has come and gone without Whitmer and University of Wisconsin graduate Nigel Hayes hearing his name called.

The good news however is that Hayes has signed on to join the New York Knicks for their summer league team.

“That’s the beauty of the draft, the whole thing, everything shaking out. The experts sometimes, they don’t even know what’s going on. You know, everything is going to work out in the end so I have another opportunity to keep playing and show people what I’m about.

Hayes admitted that watching the draft was a little disappointing but he is still excited he will get to continue playing basketball.

“Just seeing the people that were drafted in front of me. ‘Really?’ I’m sure I wasn’t the only one watching the screen going, ‘you know, I think I’m better than that guy, or this person or that’ but here we are now, and you just have to make the most of the opportunity.

Games begin next week in Orlando and Hayes is just excited to get a chance to show his stuff.

