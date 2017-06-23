Thursday storms produce microburst. But what does that mean?

A round of storms hit the area around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night including one that went through Millbury and produced a 74 mile per hour microburst.

But what exactly is a microburst?

When strong storms quickly develop up, they have to quickly come back down and that is exactly what happened on Thursday.

But what accounts for the damage that was seen in the area?

Think about it this way.

An EF 0 tornado can produce winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour. The 74 mile per hour winds on Thursday fit right in that range.

This type of storm can be very common heading into the summer storm season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.