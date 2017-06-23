Security increasing at end of Ramadan celebration in light of recent attacks on Muslims

Toledo Police will be working a big event on Sunday marking the end of a key Muslim holiday.

The SeaGate Centre will welcome at least 5,000 people to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

But there will be more security than at last year's event, after recent attacks on Muslims around the world.

On Monday, a van attack on worshipers outside two London mosques killed one and hurt 11 others. In late May a fatal stabbing in Portland, Oregon killed two people defending a Muslim who was being verbally abused.

These are just two of the attacks that have Muslims on edge.

“You know, we have reached out to the local, Toledo Police and then we also made up our own arrangements,” said S. Maseeh Rehman, who is organizing the Eid al-Fitr event.

The event was also held at SeaGate Centre last year.

Dr. Rehman said he didn't want to increase security but said they can't take any chances.

The event will include an hour-long prayer service and celebration of the end of Ramadan.

Muslims have been fasting from sunup to sunset over the last 30 days.

“You know, we don't expect anything to happen. We don't want people to get worried about it, but I think it falls on us to make sure that there is security, that we are safe. It doesn't take much sometimes for people to act,” said Dr. Rehman.

Rehman said there will be Muslims from different nationalities and ages and even different races at the prayer service and celebration, and that they will gather in peace.

“There have been victims on both sides and this has to stop and the only way is to get together to plot your forces together, join hands, and send a message to them that we don't stand, there is no religion on this planet that tells you to kill people,” Dr. Rehman said.

Rehman also thinks terrorism is at its peak and could start to decline.

