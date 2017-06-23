Change in state law might mean delivery robots on streets of Ohio cities

Theoretically at least, delivery robots could soon be seen on the streets of Toledo and other local communities.

A change in a state law could make it possible in all cities in the state.

The change will allow certain types of robots, to be considered pedestrians.

That means the robots could navigate crosswalks and sidewalks and travel right up to your house, perhaps to deliver packages or even pizza.

