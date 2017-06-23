Change in state law might mean delivery robots on streets of Ohio cities

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
June weekends usually mean pool time, but this weekend promises to be a cool one.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Deputies in Lenawee County are investigating a murder that happened late Thursday night.More >>
Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Sandusky County on Friday.More >>
A round of storms hit the area around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night including one that went through Milbury and produced a 74 mile per hour microburst. But what exactly is a microburst?More >>
Terry Campbell allegedly shot and killed the 32-year-old mother of two, Cora, and was facing a minimum 25 year sentence.More >>
