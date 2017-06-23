Toledo leaders make push to stop teen violence

City of Toledo leaders are making a push to stop violence with teens.

The push comes after a string of teen homicides. And now, since most kids are out of school for the summer, officials wants to keep them busy doing positive things.

"We're choosing to say these relationships can help build those strengths that's necessary for the children to go and be successful, be safe, use their brain, use their abilities to keep practicing those things that are set on the shelf during the summer months," said Keith Jordan, President of the Board of Community Relations (BCR).

Peace rallies, pop-up parks and community service events are scheduled throughout the summer, and it's a partnership with TPD, helping them keep kids off the streets.

"If we don't have the service of the police department and their outreaching arms to make sure that the city of Toledo is safe, the first priority ... then we're not doing a good job as BCR or as citizens”, says Jordan.

Keith Jordan is the President of BCR, and he says a huge part of this is just making these kids aware of what's going on around them.

"As the city of Toledo continues to grow and we continue to strive to do better, we also need to bring up that next generation of children that can actually see the progress and if the board of community relations can be that conduit in between to help these kids go to the next level, then that's what we are here to do”, says Jordan.

