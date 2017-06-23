Adrian police implement public crime-tracking system

In an effort to improve safety and keep citizens informed, the Adrian Police Department will provide the public with a way to track crime in their community.

Adrian residents can now access crime data using a site called CrimeMapping.com.

The mapping service will allow the public to map out recent crimes and print reports concerning crimes occurring near their home, place of business or children's school.

The system also allows for e-mail subscriptions in the form of Crime Alerts, which let subscribers know when a new crime has taken place in the area.

"A well-informed public has always been an essential element in the city of Adrian's fight against crime, and CrimeMapping.com is an excelling communication channel between the police department and the citizens of our city," said Adrian police chief Vincent Emrick.

Users can also search date by address, city, date and crime type.

The data being view is continually updated.

Visit here to check it out.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.