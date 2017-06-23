Lucas Co. Special Olympics team heads to statewide competition

Some very special Lucas County athletes made their way to Columbus on Friday.

The Lucas County Special Olympics team left Toledo early to head down to the statewide competition.

Community inclusion organizer Sherrie Hathaway said the Special Olympics are a great way for those with disabilities to fit in, socialize, and show everyone that 'they can'.

"I think we're going to do great. We had a good spring games to qualify in order to come. Regardless if we win or lose, it's about having fun and making new relationships and bonding together as a county," Hathaway said.

The summer games are held at the Ohio State University through June 25.

