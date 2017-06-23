Findlay mayor appoints new police chief

The city of Findlay announced they have a new police chief.

Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik appointed John Dunbar as the next Findlay Police Chief on Thursday.

Dunbar was serving as acting chief for Chief Greg Home, who retired in February.

Dunbar has spent 25 years in police service.

He spent seven of those years as a lieutenant in Findlay.

Dunbar is also a Police Academy commander and instructor at Owens Community College.

