Man arrested for taking 3-year-old to crack house

Christopher Owens (Source: Toledo Police Department) Christopher Owens (Source: Toledo Police Department)
A man who took a three-year-old child to a crack house is in court Friday.

Police say Christopher Owens took the child from a residence without permission from the mother and went to a known crack house on 1095 Artis Place. 

Police located Owens and the child at 669 Platt Street. 

Owens is charged with child endangerment.

