Man arrested for taking 3-year-old to crack house

A man who took a three-year-old child to a crack house is in court Friday.

Police say Christopher Owens took the child from a residence without permission from the mother and went to a known crack house on 1095 Artis Place.

Police located Owens and the child at 669 Platt Street.

Owens is charged with child endangerment.

