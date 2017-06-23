Wood County Sheriff searching for missing juvenile

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and possibly runaway juvenile.

Audrey Smith, 15, was last seen at her residence in Grand Rapids on around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play as Smith seems to have voluntarily left the residence.

Smith has an active warrant for a probation violation.

She is described as a white female standing at 5'3" and weighing 135 pounds.

She has long brown hair and brown eyes and a belly button piercing.

Police say Smith could be in the Grand Rapids, Weston or Toledo area.

Anyone with information should call the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.