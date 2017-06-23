Wood County Sheriff searching for missing juvenile

Friday is expected to be a soaking day with scattered heavy rain showers likely. Rain totals over 1" are possible.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The city of Findlay announced they have a new police chief.More >>
Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Sandusky County on Friday.More >>
A man who took a three-year-old child to a crack house is in court Friday.More >>
The Wood County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and possibly runaway juvenile.More >>
Deputies in Lenawee County are investigating a murder that happened late Thursday night.More >>
