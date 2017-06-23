Man who previously admitted to killing wife withdraws plea deal

The former City of Toledo worker accused of shooting and killing his wife in December of last year was supposed to be sentenced on Friday but withdrew his plea deal.

Terry Campbell allegedly shot and killed the 32-year-old mother of two, Cora, and was facing a minimum 25 year sentence.

The charges included in the plea deal were aggravated murder, murder and aggravated burglary.

However, on Friday, Campbell submitted a handwritten motion to withdraw his plea deal.

In the motion Campbell claimed his counsel was inadequate, and advised him to sign an unjust plea deal.

Campbell also claimed his lawyer has been in contact with Cora’s family, creating a conflict of interest. Therefore, he wants to withdraw his plea.

Campbell’s bond is continued at $1.25 million. He is set to be back in court on July 6 at 1:30 p.m., retaining counsel.

