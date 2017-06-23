Man who admitted to killing wife set to be sentenced

A Toledo man who admitted to killing his wife will be sentenced in court on Friday.

Terry Campbell's confession to the crime was part of a plea deal.

Campbell, who was a former city worker for Toledo, shot and killed his wife Cora inside their home in 2016.

Their young child was present for the shooting and watched it happen.

Campbell faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.