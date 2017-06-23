First Veterans Committee established in Bedford Township

Many communities support the men and women who serve and protect our country.

One local community is taking this to the next level.

Bedford Township is taking action to provide resources for area veterans.

They have created a veterans committee, the first of it's kind in Bedford Township.

The committee is dedicated to making sure that veterans, members of the active military and their families are supported and know there are local resources that they can use.

Tim FitzGerald, a veteran combat engineer in the Iraq War, was sworn in as Chairman for the Veterans.

"My great-grandfather, my grandfather, my father and my brother and I have all served in the military," FitzGerald said.

FitzGerald wants to do more for members of the military in Bedford Township, and even save lives.

"Surviving PTSD, coming home, it was a horrible integration into civilian life. By surviving it, I realized everything that could be done that's not being done, which is where the passion really started," said FitzGerald.

Deputy supervisor Al Prieur caught FitzGerald's passion.

He said that the committee wants veterans to feel welcome when the come home, and know that they have a place to come to for their services.

The funds for the committee will come from fundraising and donations instead of the township.

The first opportunity to support the committee will be the Rib Fest in Bedford Township from July 21 to 23.

