Woman charged for living in home unfit for humans

A woman charged with occupying a home unfit for a human is in court Friday.

Police say an inspector told 32-year-old Jennifer Kramer that she must correct a number of problems on the Toledo home she was inhabiting so it could be livable again.

Kramer was instructed to install proper heat, water and electricity in the home at 1456 North Michigan Street.

She was also told to repair or replace the windows, siding, porches and the gutters and spouts, and scrape and paint all any exposed wood.

Police say Kramer failed to abide by these requirements.

Kramer is being charged with occupying a dwelling which has been declared unfit for human habitation and failing or neglecting to obey or abide with an order to abate a public nuisance.

