Suspect arrested for embezzling cigarettes

Monroe police arrested a suspect for embezzling thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Monroe police along with the Michigan Department of Corrections were performing a compliance check at the residence of an individual on parole.

Police say they discovered almost 550 cartons of cigarettes of various brands during their search of the residence on the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

Most of the cartons were still in boxes that had been previously delivered to a local gas station.

The daughter of one of the subjects living at the residence is employed at the gas station and has been embezzling cigarettes from the business.

A search of her residence uncovered more cigarettes, a small amount of cocaine and items used to package drugs to sell.

The value of the cigarettes stolen was worth approximately $40,000.

Police say the investigation in ongoing and charges will be filed in the near future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.